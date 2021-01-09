Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala lottery overcomes COVID-19 crisis, records increase in weekly ticket sales

PTI | Thriuva | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:50 IST
Kerala lottery overcomes COVID-19 crisis, records increase in weekly ticket sales
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Kerala lotterydepartment has made unprecedented gains in the weekly ticketsales in the state overcoming the crisis triggered by theCOVID-19 pandemic, as the sales soar in the last few months.

In November 2020, the per-day sales reached up to1,00,20,000 tickets.

This is the first such increase since the weekly ticketprice was hiked to Rs 40, though sales have crossed the onecrore mark in the past also, an official statement said here.

The December sales figures also show that an average ofmore than 90 lakh lottery tickets were sold every day, itsaid.

The weekly lottery tickets, which had lucky draws all theseven days a week, were completely cancelled for more than 90days from March 2020, when the lockdown began.

Since then, the sales have increased from three days aweek to five days except for Thursdays and Sundays, it said.

By the time ticket sales resumed in September, 46 lakhstickets were being printed.

This increase should be seen against the sales in 2015when only 50-60 lakhs weekly tickets were sold per day.

When the lottery ticket sales resumed after the lockdown,in order to alleviate the financial hardship faced by thelottery sellers, coupons worth Rs 3,500 were issued to theactive members registered with the Lottery Welfare Board, itsaid.

The Lottery department has also benefited from a newsystem to detect fake tickets in the market, the statementsaid.

A mobile app called 'Bhagyakeralam' was developed to scanthe QR code on tickets to check if they are fake.

The introduction of the QR code system also considered tobe one of the reasons for an increase in ticket sales, thestatement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021