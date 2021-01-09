PM Modi to head panel on commemoration of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary

A high-level committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been formed for commemoration of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the government said on Saturday.

The committee will decide on the activities for a year-long commemoration, beginning on January 23, 2021, a statement from the Ministry of Culture said.

The members of the committee include distinguished citizens, historians, authors, experts, family members of Subhas Chandra Bose, as well as eminent persons associated with the Azad Hind Fauj (INA).

The committee will lend guidance to the commemoration activities in Delhi, Kolkata and other places associated with Netaji and the Azad Hind Fauj, both in India as well as overseas, the statement said.

