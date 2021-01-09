Left Menu
Maha: Teen stabbed to death in Nagpur city; three held

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2021 13:39 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 13:32 IST
Maha: Teen stabbed to death in Nagpur city; three held
A 16-year-old boy was allegedlybeaten up and stabbed to death by three persons, including twominors, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Saturday.

The attack took place in Dipti Signal area underKalamna police station late on Friday night, an official said.

Vinay Dahare was beaten up and stabbed in the chest byYogesh Bangare (20) and two minors over an old dispute, theofficial.

The attack was a result of a fight that had takenplace between the victim and the accused at a wedding lastmonth, he said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he diedduring treatment, the official said, adding that Bangare hasbeen arrested and two minors detained for the crime.

The Kalamna police have registered a case of murder inthis regard, the official said.

