20-year-old man kills mother, her partner in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 20-year-old man allegedly shot dead his mother and a man she was living with following a marital dispute in Kotputli town of Jaipur district, police said on Saturday.

Suman Chaudhary (38) had been living with Matadeen (40) for the past few months after a dispute with her husband, and her son Pankaj was living with them, they said.

''Pankaj opened fire at Suman and Matadeen last night (Friday) leaving them dead on the spot and decamped,'' Circle Officer, Kotputli, Dinesh Yadav, said.

The son later called up a relative and informed about the incident, Yadav said.

''The accused is on the run. The bodies have been shifted to a mortuary and will be handed over to the family members after post-mortem,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

