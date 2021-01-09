Left Menu
Jammu Muslim Front condemns killing of 11 Shia Hazara community members in Pakistan

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:22 IST
The 11 miners from the Shia Hazara community were shot dead after being abducted by the Islamic State terrorists on Sunday last in the Mach area of the restive Balochistan province. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Jammu Muslim Front (JMF) on Saturday condemned the killing of 11 members of Pakistan's minority Shia Hazara community by Islamic State terrorists and demanded a probe by a world body.

The 11 miners from the Shia Hazara community were shot dead after being abducted by the Islamic State terrorists on Sunday last in the Mach area of the restive Balochistan province.

The JMF said Shia and Sunni Muslims live in harmony and feel secure in India, unlike Pakistani Muslims.

It also lashed out at Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and demanded an impartial probe by a world body into the murky affairs of the country. ''The Imran Khan-led government in Pakistan is anti-peace and anti-minority. It is a radical government which needs to be boycotted at the international level," JMF chairman Shuja Zaffar said in a statement here. ''Shia Hazara community is a peace-loving community but is being targeted by fanatics time and again. The state-sponsored selective killings and targeting of Shias by Sunnis is an eye-opener for the world community," he said.

In secular India, Shia and Sunni Muslims live in harmony and the Muslim community as a whole is feeling secure in the country unlike Pakistani Muslims, he said.

''Pakistan is becoming a threat to the international community and, therefore, an impartial inquiry should be ordered by the UN to bring out culprits. Pakistan is a breeding ground for terrorists and hence be declared a terrorist state," he said.

