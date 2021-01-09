5 arrested for looting over dozen shops in J-K's Banihal town

Five people have been arrested for allegedly looting over a dozen of shops in Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal town, police said on Saturday.

The group of thieves committed the crime on Thursday night, sparking protests by the locals. Acting swiftly, police arrested five gang members, including their leader, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Haseeb-ur-Rehman told reporters. He said the thieves were active in Ramban, Banihal and Batote in Ramban district and Qazigund in Kulgam district of south Kashmir and were arrested within 24 hours of committing the crime in Banihal town. Some more gang members are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, the officer said, adding a large quantity of stolen items and Rs 33,000 cash were seized from them.

