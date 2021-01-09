Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccination drive to start from Jan 16, India's tally reaches 1,04,31,639

India has reported a total of 1,04,31,639 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:06 IST
COVID-19 vaccination drive to start from Jan 16, India's tally reaches 1,04,31,639
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16 while India has reported a total of 1,04,31,639 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). The decision was taken at a meeting today in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease.

With more recoveries reported than fresh cases, the number of active cases dropped to 2,24,190. The overall recoveries reached 1,00,56,651 while the death toll mounted to 1,50,798, according to the Union Health Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,02,53,315 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to January 8. Of these, 9,16,951 samples were tested yesterday.

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed that the share of active coronavirus cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.16 per cent and the recovery rate has also increased to 96.39 per cent. It also said that the total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the United Kingdom, now stands at 82.

Meanwhile, the number of persons infected by the new United Kingdom strain of SARS-Cov-2 in India has risen to 90, the Union Health Ministry informed on Saturday. Earlier in the day, India reported 18,222 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's tally to 1,04,31,639.

India's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections, according to MoHFW on Saturday. The Ministry informed that the national cumulative positivity rate has reduced from 8.93 per cent to 5.79 per cent in a span of five months.

A total of 199 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death were reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours, the state's health department said. As many as 519 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths were reported on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 6,29,801, the health department said. A total of 603 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

As many as 36 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry, while 51 others recovered from the virus on Saturday, the health department said. According to it, the total number of cases in Puducherry stands at 38,425, with the number of active cases currently is 328.

Four persons tested positive for the new COVID strain in Meerut on Friday taking the total tally in the city to nine.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021