Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Two from Jharkhand held for jewellery store theft

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:14 IST
Maha: Two from Jharkhand held for jewellery store theft

Two persons from Jharkhand havebeen arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store inBoisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said onSaturday.

The police nabbed Badruddin Kadir Sheikh (28) andHasim Faizuddin Sheikh (32) from a village in Jharkhand andrecovered 324.800 gm of the jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and Rs5.5 lakh cash, district superintendent of police DattreyaShinde said.

The duo was part of a gang that had allegedlydrilled a hole in the side wall of the shop on December 29,used gas cutters to break into a vault and decamped withvaluables worth over Rs 7 crore, the official said.

Based on a tip off, searches were carried out inNepal, West Bengal and Jharkhand, he said, adding that teamswere also looking for some more accused who are still atlarge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021