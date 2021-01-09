Maha: Two from Jharkhand held for jewellery store theft

Two persons from Jharkhand havebeen arrested for allegedly robbing a jewellery store inBoisar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said onSaturday.

The police nabbed Badruddin Kadir Sheikh (28) andHasim Faizuddin Sheikh (32) from a village in Jharkhand andrecovered 324.800 gm of the jewellery worth Rs 14 lakh and Rs5.5 lakh cash, district superintendent of police DattreyaShinde said.

The duo was part of a gang that had allegedlydrilled a hole in the side wall of the shop on December 29,used gas cutters to break into a vault and decamped withvaluables worth over Rs 7 crore, the official said.

Based on a tip off, searches were carried out inNepal, West Bengal and Jharkhand, he said, adding that teamswere also looking for some more accused who are still atlarge.

