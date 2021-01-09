Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraq calls U.S. blacklisting of militia leader "unacceptable"

The United States still has thousands of troops in Iraq, while Iran still supports the PMF. The United States killed Fayyad's predecessor as PMF leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a year ago in a drone strike at Baghdad airport, along with Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general leading operations among Tehran's allies in the region.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 09-01-2021 21:31 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 21:15 IST
Iraq calls U.S. blacklisting of militia leader "unacceptable"
The U.S. Treasury accused him of leading militia that killed hundreds of protesters with live ammunition during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2019. It said he had coordinated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Image Credit: ANI

Iraq denounced on Saturday as "unacceptable" a U.S. decision to blacklist the leader of a state umbrella group for mainly Iran-backed Shi'ite militia. Washington imposed sanctions on Friday on Faleh al-Fayyad, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

The U.S. Treasury accused him of leading militia that killed hundreds of protesters with live ammunition during a crackdown on anti-government demonstrations in 2019. It said he had coordinated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards. "We confirm that the decision was an unacceptable surprise," the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that "it will carefully follow up with the current and the new administration in Washington on all decisions issued by the U.S. Treasury Department against Iraqis."

Iraq is a close military ally of both the United States and Iran, which have battled for influence there since a U.S.-led invasion in 2003 toppled dictator Saddam Hussein. Both countries supplied military support to Baghdad to fight against Islamic State forces from 2014-2017. The United States still has thousands of troops in Iraq, while Iran still supports the PMF.

The United States killed Fayyad's predecessor as PMF leader, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a year ago in a drone strike at Baghdad airport, along with Qassem Soleimani, the top Iranian general leading operations among Tehran's allies in the region. The PMF congratulated Fayyad for his blacklisting in a statement late on Friday, saying that he had joined "the honourable ones whom the U.S. administration regards as enemies". He was also praised by the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah.

On Thursday an Iraqi court issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of an investigation into the killing of Soleimani and Muhandis. Tens of thousands of supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups took to the streets this week to mark the anniversary of the killing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021