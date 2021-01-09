Conductor dies in depot mishap, MACT asks MSRTC to pay Rs 48L

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunalhas ordered Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation topay Rs 48.46 lakh as compensation to the kin of a conductor ofthe state undertaking who was hit by a bus inside a depot inJalna, an official said on Saturday.

Conductor Prabhu Kale (47) was standing inside MSRTC'sJafrabad depot on August 31, 2018 when one of its buses dashedinto him and he died while undergoing treatment for severeinjuries.

The order was passed by MACT Judge FM Khwaja onFriday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)