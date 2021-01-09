Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan should hold Lakhvi accountable for Mumbai attack: US

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:45 IST
Pakistan should hold Lakhvi accountable for Mumbai attack: US
Reacting to the court judgement, the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department tweeted, “We are encouraged by the recent conviction of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi.” Image Credit: Wikimedia

The US on Saturday said that it is ''encouraged'' by the conviction of Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi in a terror-financing case in Pakistan, but Islamabad should further hold him accountable for his involvement in terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai carnage.

Mumbai attack mastermind Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court in a terror-financing case, amidst mounting international pressure on Islamabad to bring to justice terrorists roaming free in the country.

Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore Judge Ejaz Ahmad Buttar sentenced UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi to five years of rigorous imprisonment each on three counts with a fine of PKR 100,000 (approximately USD 620) each on three counts. His punishment will run concurrently.

Reacting to the court judgement, the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department tweeted, "We are encouraged by the recent conviction of Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi."

"However, his crimes go far beyond financing terrorism. Pakistan should further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks.'' India on Friday said the timing of these actions clearly suggests the intention of conveying a sense of compliance ahead of APJG (Asia Pacific Joint Group) meet and the next FATF (Financial Action Task Force) plenary meet in February 2021.

Lakhvi, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on last Saturday.

He was designated as a global terrorist by the UN in December 2008 for being associated with LeT and al-Qaeda and for "participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing or perpetrating of acts by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf or in support of" both the entities.

The global terror financing watchdog FATF is instrumental in pushing Pakistan to take measures against terrorists roaming freely in Pakistan and using its territory to carry out attacks in India and elsewhere.

The Paris-based FATF placed Pakistan on the Grey List in June 2018 and asked Islamabad to implement a plan of action to curb money laundering and terror financing by the end of 2019 but the deadline was extended later on due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The LeT, led by Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021