Vanita Gupta's family expresses happiness at her selection as US associate attorney general

As Vanita Gupta, a woman of Indian origin, as been nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General in the next US administration, the family of the lawyer here expressed happiness at her selection and said it is a matter of pride for them.

ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:47 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:47 IST
Vanita Gupta's uncle Sarvesh Gupta speaking to media in Aligarh on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As Vanita Gupta, a woman of Indian origin, as been nominated to serve as Associate Attorney General in the next US administration, the family of the lawyer here expressed happiness at her selection and said it is a matter of pride for them. Vanita Gupta will serve as Associate Attorney General of the United States making her the first woman of colour to serve in this role.

The family members of Gupta prayed at Dauji Mandir here at Mahavirganj for her nomination to be approved by the US Senate. They shared sweets among themselves while expressing their happiness on Vanita Gupta's nomination for Associate Attorney General of the United States. Vanita Gupta's uncle Sarvesh Gupta said that the entire family and relatives are happy over the achievement.

"Yesterday, US President-elect Joe Biden nominated my niece Vanita Gupta for Associate Attorney General of the United States. It is a matter of pride for us and for the country that she has been nominated for such a big post. She spent her childhood days here. Her father Rajeev was also born and died here 50 years ago. She did her graduation from IIT Bombay and did MSc in US. Later she did MBA," he said. "Biden sir spoke about her for about 10 minutes. She has been fighting for blacks for many years. We prayed to God that she got acceptance from Senate too. Everyone from our family and relative is happy for her achievement," he added.

Jitendra Varshney, an Aligarh resident said that the entire city is proud of her. "It is a matter of happiness that she will be working with the US President Joe Biden. She had worked with former US president Barack Obama. Aligarh is proud of her," he said.

Gupta becomes the latest addition to Biden's team that features Indian Americans such as former US surgeon general Vivek Murthy. "A former Acting Assistant Attorney General and one of the best-known and most respected civil rights attorneys in America, Gupta has spent her career fighting successfully for greater equity in our justice system and advancing the rights and dignity of every American," read the Biden-Harris transition website.

It added that Gupta has served as Acting Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division -- the chief civil rights prosecutor for the United States. "She is a successful consensus builder on tough issues, with years of experience managing complex settlements and advocacy experience. As the Indian-American daughter of immigrants, she would be the first woman of color to serve in this role," the website read further.

Biden is set to be inaugurated on January 20. The US Congress on Thursday certified the electoral college votes that declared Biden as the winner of the Presidential election. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

