Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been "a complete failure" on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress government will be formed in 2022 in the next assembly elections. Pritam Singh was addressing a press conference in the state capital with party leader Devendra Yadav, who is Congress in-charge for Uttarakhand.

Yadav is on a three-day visit to the state and met the party office-bearers and workers in Kumaon and Garhwal. He directed them to strengthen the party at the booth level. Yadav also said Uttarakhand government has failed on all counts and expressed confidence about Congress forming government in the state in the next assembly elections.

He alleged the state government is facing allegations of corruption. The Congress leaders extended their support to farmers who are protesting against the farm laws on the borders of Delhi. (ANI)

