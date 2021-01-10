Sri Lankan Navy apprehends nine Indian fishermen

The Sri Lankan Navy hasarrested nine Indian fishermen and seized one boat forallegedly fishing in that country's waters, besides damagingfishing nets in a separate incident, officials said here onSunday.

The fishermen were arrested near Neduntheevu on Saturday,Fisheries department officials said, adding that one boat wasalso seized by the Lankan navy.

In a separate incident, the Lankan navy personnelallegedly damaged fishing nets in 20 mechanised boats nearKatchatheevu on Saturday, the officials added.

They also allegedly hurled stones and bottles on thethe Indian fishermen, they said.

Fishermen's association representative Sesuraja rued theacts of the Sri Lankan Navy, saying damage to equipment causeddistress to the fishermen.

