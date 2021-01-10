Left Menu
89 hospitals finalised for COVID-19 vaccination: Delhi Health Minister

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first phase.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 13:42 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 is all set to begin on January 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that 89 hospitals were finalised in the national capital for the inoculation programme in the first phase. Briefing the media, Jain said, "In Delhi, 89 sites have been finalised for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive. 36 government hospitals and 53 private hospitals have been identified for vaccination drive from January 16. In the first phase, healthcare workers will be vaccinated followed by frontline workers. Teachers have also been included in the category of frontline workers."

Delhi Health Minister said the vaccine vials are likely to reach Delhi by January 12-13. There will be 8-10 people deputed at each centre for providing vaccination. When asked about whether the vaccination would be provided free for all people in Delhi, he explained, "For now, it will be free for the healthcare and frontline workers. Yesterday Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the Central Government for free inoculation of the COVID-19 vaccine for all people across the country."

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. (ANI)

