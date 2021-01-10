Maha: 3 injured as 4 men open fire on jewellery shop

Three people were injured after agroup of four opened fire on a jewellery shop in Ambernath inThane district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooters came on two motorcycles and fired sevenrounds at around 1:40am, in which three men were seriouslyinjured, an official said.

The quartet's attempt to rob the jewellery shop wasunsuccessful, and they fled from the spot soon after, headded.

''The three injured people have been admitted in ahospital in Ulhasnagar. Senior officials have rushed to thespot and further details are awaited. A nakabandi has beenimposed in the area to nab the culprits,'' he said.

