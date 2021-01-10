Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 16:44 IST
Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side, they said.

"At about 3 pm, Pakistan (Army) initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

The officials said the shelling between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received.

The officials said Pakistan Army also resorted to mortar shelling in Balakote, Digwar and Kirni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.

The shelling in Balakote sector started around 3.35 pm followed by Digwar and Kirni sectors at 4 pm, the officials said, adding Indian troops also fired back and the cross-border shelling was going in all the three sectors when last reports were received.

Pakistani Rangers also resorted to unprovoked firing in Gurnam Border Outpost area along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started around 11.10 pm Saturday, prompting strong retaliation by the BSF, the officials said, adding the firing between the two sides continued till 1.20 am on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021