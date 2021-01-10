Pak violates ceasefire in different sectors along LoC, IB in J-K

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and firing on forward posts and villages in different sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) in Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

However, there was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side, they said.

"At about 3 pm, Pakistan (Army) initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," a defence spokesman said.

The officials said the shelling between the two sides was continuing when last reports were received.

The officials said Pakistan Army also resorted to mortar shelling in Balakote, Digwar and Kirni sectors along the LoC in Poonch district.

The shelling in Balakote sector started around 3.35 pm followed by Digwar and Kirni sectors at 4 pm, the officials said, adding Indian troops also fired back and the cross-border shelling was going in all the three sectors when last reports were received.

Pakistani Rangers also resorted to unprovoked firing in Gurnam Border Outpost area along the IB in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district.

The firing from across the border started around 11.10 pm Saturday, prompting strong retaliation by the BSF, the officials said, adding the firing between the two sides continued till 1.20 am on Sunday.

