Man dies of stab injuries in Jammu; family stages protest

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:20 IST
A man died of stab injuries at the Government Medical College here on Sunday, triggering protests by his family, even as police said one of the three accused in the case have been arrested.

Mohammad Shariq (38) was stabbed by three assailants at Bhagwati Nagar locality of the city last week. He was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College (GMC), officials said.

Shariq, a driver by profession, breathed his last early Sunday following which his family members gathered at the mortuary of the hospital and staged a demonstration seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Shridhar Patil said one of the main accused in the case has been arrested, while search in on for two of his associates.

“The accused fled the scene after stabbing the victim about five days ago. A case has been registered and those involved will be brought to justice,” he said.

The family members of the deceased claimed it was a pre-planned murder.

“He (Shariq) was invited to a party by a politician and the incident happened inside his house which is evident from the CCTV footage,” a relative of the victim said.

