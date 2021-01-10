Army neutralises IED in J-K's Poonch
Indian Army's bomb disposal squad neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) in a controlled explosion in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-01-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 19:07 IST
Indian Army's bomb disposal squad neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) in a controlled explosion in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Sunday. This comes a month after Army cadets at Rajouri's Corps Battle School were trained in specialised combat training, including detecting IED and protecting themselves from any kind of casualty.
The cadets were trained to protect themselves from IED blasts and identify bombs, including pressure cooker IED and scooter IED. "IED is a major threat in Jammu and Kashmir, our aim is to train our forces to detect IEDs and act accordingly, avoiding any sort of causality. We have different IED models and the forces are being trained to protect themselves," said an official. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Two army jawans killed, one injured after wall of barrack collapses in J-K
Army organises cultural event Jashn-e-Baramulla, actor Ameesha Patel takes part
A very historic day for Jammu & Kashmir, everybody there will benefit from Ayushman Bharat scheme: PM Modi.
PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat scheme to extend health insurance coverage to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir.
India detains 75 in Kashmir after local election