Maha: History-sheeter killed by father-son duo in Nagpur

A history-sheeter was killedallegedly by three persons in Ajni area of Nagpur, police saidon Sunday.

Father-son duo Devendra (52) and Nihal Joshi (24) andone Rishab Raut (25) have been arrested for their alleged rolein the murder of Sumit Pingale, an Ajni police stationofficial said.

''Sumit and his girlfriend had a fight and she went tothe police station to file a case. He suspected Nihal wasresponsible. Sumit and Nihal had an argument over this, andthe latter was joined by his father and friend. The threekilled Sumit,'' he added.

