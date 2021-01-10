Left Menu
UP: One shot dead, 5 injured in firing over verbal duel on speeding

The matter escalated, and firing took place. Five injured persons are undergoing treatment at the community health centre. The SP also informed that four people involved in the incident were arrested, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 10-01-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 22:21 IST
A man was shot dead, while five others were injured in Musafikhana police station area here on Sunday following a dispute over speeding.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Singh said, ''There was a dispute over speeding of a vehicle in Musafirkhana police station area of the district. The matter escalated, and firing took place. Surendra Pandey (40) was shot dead. Five injured persons are undergoing treatment at the community health centre.'' The SP also informed that four people involved in the incident were arrested, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem.

