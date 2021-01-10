Maha: MLA booked for obtaining flats under scheme for poor

A BJP MLA from Maharashtra'sChandrapur district has been booked by the police forallegedly obtaining two flats here under a scheme meant forthe homeless by the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) on theorder of a local court, a police officer said on Sunday.

The FIRs were registered in Imambada and Sakkardarapolice stations in Nagpur against Chimur legislator KirtiKumar alias Bunty Mitesh Bhangadia, the officer said.

The offences were registered after an order was issuedby Judicial Magistrate First Class undersection 156(3) of theCriminal Procedure Code.

The complaint against the MLA was lodged by TarunParmar, a resident of Nagpur.

''Bhangadia submitted false affidavits with the NIT toobtain two flats in Imambada and Ayurvedic Layout areasbetween the years 2007 and 2009. The scheme was aimed toprovide shelters to homeless,'' the police said in a release.

In his affidavit, Bhangadia had falsely claimed thathe did not own any house, a flat or a plot of land.

Imambada and Sakkardara police have registeredoffences under sections 199 (False statement made indeclaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200(Using as true such declaration knowing it to be false) and420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property)of Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said.

