Cal HC grants permission to para teachers' organisation to hold sit-in

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-01-2021 23:35 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 23:35 IST
The Calcutta High Court onSunday permitted an organisation of para teachers to stage ademonstration in the vicinity of Shaheed Minar from January 11to 13 with a rider that the total number of participants willnot exceed 500 at any point of time.

Hearing the matter on a Sunday considering the urgencyof the application, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya directedthat the petitioners shall maintain all COVID-19 protocols aswell as pollution-control regulations.

Disposing of the petition, the court further directedthat the demonstration by a maximum of 500 persons shall bepeaceful and not in contravention of any extant law.

The organisation of para teachers claimed that KolkataPolice has refused to give permission for a procession and thesit-in demonstration at Shaheed Minar area near Esplanade inthe heart of the city.

It stated that subsequent to filing of the writpetition before the court, the Army, which is the owner of theland, granted permission on January 8 for use of the SaheedMinar ground from January 11 to 13 for holding of ''teachers'gathering''.

Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, counsel for thepetitioners, submitted that it is the constitutional right ofthe para teachers to hold such demonstration and such rightcannot be curtailed by administrative inaction.

He said police refused permission on the ground thatthe Ganga Sagar Mela transit camp is established in the Maidanarea, and it is totally geared up for various activitiesassociated with the movement of pilgrims.

The counsel for the West Bengal government submittedthat as per the application of the petitioners, there would bean expected turn-out of 50,000 teachers, ''which would bepreposterous'', particularly keeping in view the pandemicsituation.

Allowing the sit-in demonstration by a maximum of 500para teachers at any point of time, the court observed that50,000 participants for a procession cannot be permitted underany rhyme or reason amid the pandemic situation.

