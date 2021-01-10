13 booked for 'illegally' installing B R Ambedkar's statue in UP village

Thirteen people were booked for allegedly ''illegally'' installing a statue of B R Ambedkar in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The land owner alleged that the statue was installed by the accused on Saturday night with an aim to grab the plot in Parsia village under Garhwar police station, they said.

The statue has been removed, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said, ''Ram Preet Ram of Parsia village filed a complaint that some people placed the statue of B R Ambedkar on his land on Saturday night with an intention to grab the plot.'' When he enquired about the statue, the accused hurled abuses at him and threatened him with dire consequences, the officer said.

After the police were informed, heavy police deployment was made in the village and the statue removed, he added.

''On the basis of Ram Preet Ram's complaint, a case has been registered against 13 people. No arrests have been made so far, and efforts are on to arrest the accused,'' Yadav said.

