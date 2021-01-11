Left Menu
Development News Edition

15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 00:20 IST
15-year-old girl raped by man in UP's Shahjahanpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her home by a man from her village here when her parents had gone out, police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against the accused who is on the run, they said.

Circle Officer Mahendra Pal Singh said the girl was raped at her home by a man from her village under Kanth police station area when her family members were away on Saturday.

The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother after she came back home and she filed a police complaint, he said.

A case has been registered in the matter. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, the police said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use

Algeria has registered Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with...

Soccer-Celtic player tests positive for COVID-19 after squad return from Dubai

Celtic said on Sunday one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, two days after the team returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Celtic travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2 for a six-day training camp...

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in Frances Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps. Marseille Mayor Benoit Pay...

Iran tells S.Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds

Iran said on Sunday that South Korea should avoid politicising the seizure of its vessel by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported, while pressing Seoul to release 7 billion in funds frozen amid U.S. sanction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021