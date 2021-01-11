Loot cases: Four held after exchange of fire in Noida

Four men allegedly involved in cases of loot were held after an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida on Sunday night in which all of them suffered injuries in their legs, police said. The accused were in a car in the Badalpur police area when they were gestured to stop for a checking, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal. The barricading was set up near the Chhapraula police post on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of suspected criminals. “Instead of stopping, they ran over the barricade, opened fire on the police party and sped away from the spot. The police party chased them down and a gunfight ensued in a farmland where all four of them suffered injuries in retaliatory firing and were held,” Aggarwal said. He said the quartet was involved in cases of loot previously and three more of their partners who were in another vehicle on Sunday night managed to escape from the spot, the official said. “The gang was planning another loot at a warehouse in Greater Noida,” he added. Those held after the gunfight have been identified as Umardaraj, alias Sonu, Naushad, Farhan and Amaan, all four natives of Ghaziabad district, police said, adding they have recovered four illegal firearms along with ammunition from the arrested persons and sent them to a hospital for treatment, while a search has been launched to nab the absconding trio.

