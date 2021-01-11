Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loot cases: Four held after exchange of fire in Noida

Four men allegedly involved in cases of loot were held after an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida on Sunday night in which all of them suffered injuries in their legs, police said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 00:25 IST
Loot cases: Four held after exchange of fire in Noida

Four men allegedly involved in cases of loot were held after an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida on Sunday night in which all of them suffered injuries in their legs, police said. The accused were in a car in the Badalpur police area when they were gestured to stop for a checking, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal. The barricading was set up near the Chhapraula police post on the basis of a tip-off about the movement of suspected criminals. “Instead of stopping, they ran over the barricade, opened fire on the police party and sped away from the spot. The police party chased them down and a gunfight ensued in a farmland where all four of them suffered injuries in retaliatory firing and were held,” Aggarwal said. He said the quartet was involved in cases of loot previously and three more of their partners who were in another vehicle on Sunday night managed to escape from the spot, the official said. “The gang was planning another loot at a warehouse in Greater Noida,” he added. Those held after the gunfight have been identified as Umardaraj, alias Sonu, Naushad, Farhan and Amaan, all four natives of Ghaziabad district, police said, adding they have recovered four illegal firearms along with ammunition from the arrested persons and sent them to a hospital for treatment, while a search has been launched to nab the absconding trio.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russian wealth fund says, Algeria registers Sputnik vaccine for use

Algeria has registered Russias Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use, becoming the first African country to do, Russias RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Sunday.Russia said last month it had signed a contract with Algeria to supply it with...

Soccer-Celtic player tests positive for COVID-19 after squad return from Dubai

Celtic said on Sunday one of their players had tested positive for COVID-19, two days after the team returned from their warm-weather training camp in Dubai. Celtic travelled to the United Arab Emirates on Jan. 2 for a six-day training camp...

France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England

French authorities said on Sunday they were racing to contain the more infectious variant of COVID-19 first found in Britain, which has now been detected in Frances Mediterranean port of Marseille and in the Alps. Marseille Mayor Benoit Pay...

Iran tells S.Korea not to politicise seized vessel, demands release of funds

Iran said on Sunday that South Korea should avoid politicising the seizure of its vessel by Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the Gulf, Iranian state media reported, while pressing Seoul to release 7 billion in funds frozen amid U.S. sanction...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021