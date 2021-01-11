Left Menu
Wanted criminal arrested after brief encounter in Delhi

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old wanted criminal after a brief encounter in south Delhis Chhattarpur area, officials said.The accused has been identified as Attaur Rehman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.Rehman was apprehended around 9.40 pm from near Chhattarpur Pahari.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 00:42 IST
The Delhi Police Special Cell on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old wanted criminal after a brief encounter in south Delhi's Chhattarpur area, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Attaur Rehman, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they said.

Rehman was apprehended around 9.40 pm from near Chhattarpur Pahari. One semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges have been recovered from his possession, police said. ''After getting a tip-off on Sunday, Rehman riding a bike was cornered by police at 60 Feet Road near Chhattarpur Pahari. He was asked to surrender but he whipped out a pistol and fired at police. Police also fired in which he got injured in his right leg,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

Total five rounds were fired -- three by Rehman and two by police. Rehman was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, the DCP said.

Rehman was previously involved in 10 criminal cases, including that of murder, attempt-to-murder and assault, in the national capital, they said.

He has been absconding for around 10 months after jumping bail in the case of murder of Krishan Bhadana, the brother of BJP councillor Subhash Bhadana, they said.

