EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terror group as soon as Monday -sourcesReuters | Riyadh | Updated: 11-01-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 04:49 IST
The United States plans to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, three sources familiar with the matter said, a move that diplomats and aid groups worry could complicate efforts to combat the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
The decision to blacklist the Iran-aligned group, which could be announced as soon as Monday according to two of the sources, would also threaten to derail U.N.-led peace talks as the administration of President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take over from the Trump administration on Jan. 20.
