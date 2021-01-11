Left Menu
PM Modi urges youth to take part in Start-Up India International Summit 'Prarambh' on Jan 15-16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged youngsters to be a part of Start-Up India International Summit 'Prarambh' on January 15-16.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged youngsters to be a part of Start-Up India International Summit 'Prarambh' on January 15-16. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, "With most events being held virtually, it has given a great opportunity for youngsters to be a part of many interesting domestic and global forums. One such opportunity is coming up in the form of Prarambh on 15-16 Jan. I urge our youth to be a part of it."

Giving information about this event, PM Modi said that "this Summit seeks to bring together the top minds from industry, academia, investment, banking, finance and of course, young start-up leaders. We would also be marking 5 years since the Start-Up India initiative began. This initiative has propelled India to being among the most attractive start-up eco-systems globally." "You all can be a part of these programmes sitting at home! Back in the day, if a programme was being held in one city, a person from another city found it tough to attend. That has changed," he said while giving the advantage of this new normal.

In 2020, most of my programmes also went online, which also benefited me a lot. During this, I discussed with scientists, students, corona warriors and common people. Now there is no need to go anywhere specifically for one programme and more work can be done in a day, he added. He further said that he will look forward to as many youngsters to join the Start-Up India International Summit. (ANI)

