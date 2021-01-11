Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K witnessed 63.93 pc decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: MHA

The number of terrorist incidents in 2020, up to November 15, decreased by 63.93 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 11:12 IST
J-K witnessed 63.93 pc decrease in terrorist incidents in 2020: MHA
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of terrorist incidents in 2020, up to November 15, decreased by 63.93 per cent as compared to the corresponding period in 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Ministry informed that there was also a decrease in fatalities of Special Forces Personnel by 29.11 per cent and a decrease in casualties of civilians by 14.28 per cent in 2020 (up to November 15, 2020) as compared to the corresponding period in 2019.The home ministry while giving a brief about annual achievements also said that Adaptation of Central Laws and State Laws in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh is one of the key achievements of the Central government.

"Orders were notified for adaptation of 48 Central Laws and 167 State Laws in respect of UT of J&K. Orders relating to adaptation of 44 Central Laws and 148 State Laws in UT of Ladakh were also notified," MHA said. "The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Removal of Difficulties) Order, 2020 was notified on 31.03.2020. It removes difficulties with regard to section 75 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 for administering oath to new judges appointed to the common High Court for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. A Bench of Central Administrative Tribunal was established at Jammu on 08.06.2020," MHA has said.

The MHA also said that one-time financial assistance of Rs 5.5 lakh per family provided to 36,384 displaced families from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Chhamb under the Prime Minister Development Package. One-time financial assistance at the rate of Rs 5.5 Lakh per family for the 5,764 families of West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs) in Jammu and Kashmir is also being provided at par with displaced persons of PoJK and Chhamb, it said.

In 2019, the Central government revoked Article 370 which gave special provisions to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China reports biggest daily COVID-19 case jump in over 5 months

Mainland China saw its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than five months, the countrys national health authority said on Monday, as new infections in Hebei province surrounding Beijing continued to rise.A county in the north...

India, US negotiating on wide range of trade concerns: Congressional report

India and the US are negotiating on a wide range of trade concerns, including greater access to the Indian market for American agricultural products, potentially in exchange for America restoring New Delhis status under the Generalised Syst...

URLife’s Upasana Kamineni Launches Post-COVID19 Care Rehabilitation Program

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Founder of URLife.co.in Vice Chairperson-CSR, Apollo Hospitals Group, Upasana Kamieneni, has launched a new rehabilitation program addressing the current pressing need for post-COVID19 care, a...

Maha: Woman kidnapped on her way home rescued by cops in Jalna

Police have rescued a 50-year-oldwoman who was allegedly kidnapped by two persons inMaharashtras Jalna city, an official said on Monday.The woman, who works as a domestic help, was returninghome from work on Saturday evening when two person...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021