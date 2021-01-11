Civil defence volunteer, his associate held for stealing valuables from car in Delhi's Saket

A 36-year-old civil defence volunteer and his associate were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from a car after breaking its windowpane in south Delhi's Saket, police said on Monday.

Rajesh Kumar and his associate Yogender Sharma (37) were held near PVR market in Saket on the night of January 8, they said.

At 9.25 pm, police noticed two men searching a parked car after breaking the windowpane of the vehicle, a senior police official said.

Both of them were arrested and stolen items were recovered from their possession, he said.

During interrogation, Kumar disclosed that he works as a Delhi civil defence volunteer.

Kumar told police said he and his associate used to commit theft for buying alcohol.

Police also recovered a knife, toy revolver, rubber stamp of a government official and multiple credit and debit cards from them.

The credit and debit cards recovered from their possession are being verified, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)