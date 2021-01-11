People gather to dig MP riverbed in hope of finding old coins

Scores of people areflocking to the Parvati river in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarhdistrict after rumours started that ancient gold and silvercoins could be had by digging the river bed, police said onMonday.

Kurawar police station in charge Ramnaresh Rathoresaid people have been turning up at a dry the stretch of theriver near Shivpura village, though none of them have found asingle coin so far.

''I spent two hours at the spot and spoke to severalvillagers but none of them have found any coin so far. It isunclear who spread this rumour but people have been assemblingto dig the riverbed for the past four days,'' Rathore told PTI.

People have been told not to dig the riverbed, headded.

