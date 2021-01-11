Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDS Gen Rawat visits Ladakh sector to gauge situation at LAC

Amid the ongoing conflict with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to Ladakh sector on Monday where he would be briefed on the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the top commanders of the Leh-based 'Fire and Fury Corps'.

ANI | Leh (Ladakh) | Updated: 11-01-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 15:19 IST
CDS Gen Rawat visits Ladakh sector to gauge situation at LAC
Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid the ongoing conflict with China, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is on a visit to Ladakh sector on Monday where he would be briefed on the current situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the top commanders of the Leh-based 'Fire and Fury Corps'. The visit of the seniormost military officer in the country to the Ladakh area is coming at a time when India and China are locked in a military conflict over aggression shown by the Chinese in April-May timeframe this year.

General Rawat is in Leh and would be briefed on the operational readiness and other preparations of the fighting formations deployed there, Army sources told ANI. General Rawat is also expected to meet troops from other forces also during the visit.

Earlier on January 3, General Rawat had visited Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel deployed along the Subansiri valley in Arunachal Pradesh. Apart from this, he had also visited forward air bases in Eastern Sector including Arunachal Pradesh and Assam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Govt should leave its stubborn attitude, resolve farmers' issues: BKU chief

Bharatiya Kisan Union president Naresh Tikait has said the central government should abandon its stubborn attitude and resolve the issues of farmers through dialogue.Speaking to reporters at the BKU headquarters at Sisoli near here on Sunda...

Snow, and now ice, disrupt Spaniards' lives, vaccine rollout

The Spanish capital is trying to get back on its feet after a 50-year record snowfall that paralysed large parts of central Spain over the weekend. It has now led to icy weather that is hampering the rollout of the much-needed vaccination a...

SolarWinds hackers linked to known Russian spying tools, investigators say

The group behind a global cyber-espionage campaign discovered last month deployed malicious computer code with links to spying tools previously used by suspected Russian hackers, researchers said on Monday.Investigators at Moscow-based cybe...

Ind vs Aus: Don't condone racial abuse, we are with Indian team, says Paine

Australia skipper Tim Paine on Monday said that Cricket Australia and his team did not condone any sought of racial abuse and it was disappointing to see that happen. He added that the Australian players wanted this to stop and stood with t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021