Maha: 5 held with cocaine, mephedrone in Mira Road, Nalasopara

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:03 IST
Five people were arrested from twoplaces allegedly with cocaine and mephedrone worth over Rs8.60 lakh, Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police said onMonday.

Two cases have been registered under the NarcoticDrugs and Psychotropic Substances Act in Mira Road and Tulinjpolice stations, said an official.

''In the first case, four people were held on Saturdaywith 30.50 grams of cocaine and 24 grams mephedrone worth Rs4.35 lakh in Beverly Park area of Mira Road. In the secondcase, a man was held with 85 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 4.25lakh in Nalasopara area,'' he informed.

