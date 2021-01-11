Left Menu
New DGP assumes office in Puducherry

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 17:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ranvir Singh Krishnia assumedoffice of the Director General of Police of Puducherry onMonday.

He succeeded Balaji Shrivatsava, who has been transferredto New Delhi after about a five-month stint here.

The DGP called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and ChiefMinister V Narayanasamy at their respective offices aftertaking charge, official sources said.

A 1989 batch IPS officer, Krishnia belonged the cadresof AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizhoram and other UnionTerritories).

