New DGP assumes office in Puducherry

Ranvir Singh Krishnia assumedoffice of the Director General of Police of Puducherry onMonday.

He succeeded Balaji Shrivatsava, who has been transferredto New Delhi after about a five-month stint here.

The DGP called on Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and ChiefMinister V Narayanasamy at their respective offices aftertaking charge, official sources said.

A 1989 batch IPS officer, Krishnia belonged the cadresof AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizhoram and other UnionTerritories).

