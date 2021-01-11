Left Menu
UP cop launches special project to take police station closer to villagers

PTI | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:43 IST
A police officer here has launched an initiative in which his police station “travels” to the villagers.

‘Aapka thana – aapke gaon mein’ (Your police station, at your village) campaign is run by Baniyather station house office Kamlesh Kumar, who is an under-training Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The SHO goes to villages falling under the station limits in a bid to resolve minor outstanding issues that might snowball into bigger problems over time, SP Chakresh Misra said on Monday.

The initiative also contributes towards removing fear about police officials among the people, especially women, Misra said.

Currently, the programme is run by Baniyather police station but it would be taken forward in other parts of the district as well, the SP said.

Giving details about the project, SHO Kumar said the station has reached out to 20-25 villages during which several matters have been resolved and emphasised that the police force can be seen as a friend.

It has been seen that people belonging to oppressed sections as well as women who were earlier afraid to come forward with their problems are also stepping forward and taking part.

