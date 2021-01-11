Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune firm gears up to transport Covid-19 vaccines

As India is all set to start the massive inoculation drive against the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pune-based logistic firm Kool-ex Cold Chain is prepared to transport the vaccine vials from Serum Institute of India to other parts of the country.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-01-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 18:45 IST
Pune firm gears up to transport Covid-19 vaccines
Trucks at Kool-ex Cold Chain in Pune (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India is all set to start the massive inoculation drive against the COVID-19 outbreak, the Pune-based logistic firm Kool-ex Cold Chain is prepared to transport the vaccine vials from Serum Institute of India to other parts of the country. Speaking to ANI, Kool-Ex Managing Director Rahul Agarwal said, "Preparations began a month ago, now we are ready. We have been asked to prepare for vaccine transportation anywhere in India. We have 300-350 vehicles and a back up of 500-600 more. As soon as we get orders, we can start loading vaccine from consigner in 3-4 hours."

Logistics is a major challenge for the vaccine vials which are required to be kept under measured temperature. Plus, in this unprecedented situation when a potential vaccine against the global pandemic attracting the key attention, its security remains a matter of concern. "We have been doing this for over 12 years. Our trucks are laced with temperature control feature ranging from -25 degrees to +25 degrees Celsius. Every truck is tech-enabled. Various state governments have given security cover for trucks with police escort till the destination," Kunal Agarwal, a director at the company.

The COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country will start on January 16. The decision was taken at a meeting on Saturday in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. Earlier in the month, the Drugs Controller General of India had granted emergency use approval for Serum Institute of India for 'Covishield' vaccine which has been developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Didn't even celebrate, didn't know what to make of it: Ashwin, Vihari talk about marathon vigil

The aches and pains they carried to the field had numbed to such an extent by the end of it all that Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari had no idea what they had pulled off by steering India to an unforgettable draw against Australia wit...

53-year-old striker Miura extends contract for 36th season

New year, new contract for 53-year-old striker Kazuyoshi Miura, one of the worlds oldest professional soccer players.Miura, who turns 54 on Feb. 26, will enter his 36th season after signing an extension with J-League club Yokohama FC on Mon...

Biden inauguration theme: ''America United''

The theme for President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration will be America United, an issue thats long been a central focus for Biden but one thats taken on added weight in the wake of the violence at the US Capitol last week.In an announcement ...

PM Johnson says UK in 'race against time' as it faces worst weeks of pandemic

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday Britain was in a race against time to rollout COVID-19 vaccines as deaths hit record highs and hospitals run out of oxygen, with his top medical adviser saying the pandemics worst weeks were immin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021