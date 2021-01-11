Left Menu
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-01-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 19:10 IST
14-yr-old boy injured in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

A 14-year-old boy was seriously injured on Monday in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Mohammad Jehangir was hit by splinters when a mortar shell exploded near his house in Shahpur sector during intense shelling by Pakistan Army, the officials said.

The injured boy is being shifted to hospital, the officials said.

The Shahpur sector witnessed heavy mortar shelling by the Pakistan side twice during the day, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, the officials said.

Pakistan Army first targeted the forward posts and villages in the sector at 11.30 am and the exchange of firing between the two sides lasted till 12.50 pm, the officials said.

Pakistani troops again resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling at around 4 pm and the cross-border firing was going on when last reports were received.

