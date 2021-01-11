Top foreign stories at 2005 hrs

FGN32 UK-MALLYA UK court denies release of substantial funds for Vijay Mallya’s legal fees London: A UK court hearing an urgent application on Monday refused to sanction the release of substantial sums held with the Court Funds Office (CFO) as part of bankruptcy proceedings being pursued against liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya by a consortium of Indian banks, led by the State Bank of India (SBI). By Aditi Khanna FGN25 VIRUS-UK-OFFICIAL UK now at worst point of COVID-19 pandemic, warns senior UK health official London: The UK will go through the ''most dangerous time'' as it enters ''the worst'' weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, England’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said on Monday as he urged the public to strictly follow the stay-at-home lockdown to help curb the transmission of infections. By Aditi Khanna FGN31 UK-CHARLES-INDIAN-BUSINESSES Prince Charles in appeal to Indian businesses to sign up to new Earth Charter London: Britain’s Prince Charles on Monday made a special appeal to businesses in India to sign up to a new green charter, which he launched as a roadmap to 2030 for companies to move towards an ambitious and sustainable future. By Aditi Khanna FGN13 US-INDIA-TRADE-REPORT India, US negotiating on wide range of trade concerns: Congressional report Washington: India and the US are negotiating on a wide range of trade concerns, including greater access to the Indian market for American agricultural products, potentially in exchange for America restoring New Delhi's status under the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), according to a Congressional report. By Lalit K Jha FGN11 US-DEMOCRATS-TRUMP-2NDLD IMPEACHMENT US Democrats to step up bid to impeach President Trump Washington: Democrats in the House of Representatives have stepped up their bid to impeach Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency, contending that he should be held accountable for the unprecedented mayhem by thousands of his supporters at the US Capitol. By Lalit K Jha FGN18 VIRUS-WHO-LD CHINA WHO experts' team tasked to probe origins of coronavirus to visit China on January 14 Beijing: China said on Monday that a group of experts from the WHO will arrive in the country on Thursday for a long-anticipated probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, ending the uncertainty and delay which drew sharp criticism from the world health body. By K J M Varma FGN6 UK-HINDUS-PAK British Hindus seek Boris Johnson intervention over Pak minority persecution London: British Hindu umbrella organisations have issued a joint letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeking urgent action from Pakistan over the “rampant persecution” of Hindus in the country, highlighting the burning of a temple in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province last month as the most recent example. By Aditi Khanna FGN26 VATICAN-POPE-WOMEN-LD MASS Pope says women can read at Mass, but still can't be priests Rome: Pope Francis changed church law Monday to explicitly allow women to do more things during Mass, while continuing to affirm that they cannot be priests.

