Left Menu
Development News Edition

Online retailer removes 'Camp Auschwitz' T-shirt after US Capitol rampage

The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said the slogan was disrespectful to the memory of all those who perished in the death camp, which was built by Nazi German occupiers in southern Poland during World War Two. It is now preserved as a museum. The man who wore the sweatshirt was among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who last week stormed the Capitol, ransacking legislators' offices and stealing computers and documents in an assault that left five people dead.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 21:14 IST
Online retailer removes 'Camp Auschwitz' T-shirt after US Capitol rampage

Online retailer Etsy Inc has removed a T-shirt with a 'Camp Auschwitz' slogan from its website after images of a man wearing a sweatshirt with the same words during the assault on the U.S. Capitol last week prompted a protest by the Auschwitz Memorial. The Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said the slogan was disrespectful to the memory of all those who perished in the death camp, which was built by Nazi German occupiers in southern Poland during World War Two. It is now preserved as a museum.

The man who wore the sweatshirt was among supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump who last week stormed the Capitol, ransacking legislators' offices and stealing computers and documents in an assault that left five people dead. His sweatshirt was also emblazoned with a skull and cross bones and the message 'Work brings Freedom', a loose translation of the notorious sign "Arbeit macht frei" that greeted Jews and other prisoners arriving at Auschwitz during the war.

".@Etsy Please remove this. It is painful to Survivors and disrespectful to the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," the Memorial posted on Twitter. A spokesman for the Memorial said clothing with similar slogans had also appeared on other online shopping sites.

Contacted by Reuters, an Etsy spokesperson said the company had been "deeply saddened" by the events at the Capitol and had immediately removed the T-shirt from its website when it was brought to their attention. Etsy also banned the shop that had tried to list the item, the spokesperson added.

"Etsy's long-standing policies prohibit items that promote hate or violence, and we are vigilantly monitoring the marketplace for any such listings that may have been inspired by recent unrest," the spokesperson said. In an emailed statement to Reuters, Pawel Sawicki, a spokesman for Auschwitz, criticised companies that sought to make profits from selling products that invoked the Holocaust.

"We believe that selling and making profit from items with such reference to the Auschwitz camp - a place of enormous human suffering caused by a hateful ideology... is simply not acceptable," Sawicki said. Holocaust survivor Marian Turski said he was "disgusted that anyone would want to make money off of this".

More than 1.1 million people, most of them Jews, perished in gas chambers at the camp or from starvation, cold and disease.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSES discoms in Delhi pay Rs 400 crore, 'resolved' pending dues with APCPL

The BSES discoms in Delhi have paid Rs 400 crore and resolved the matter of pending dues with Aravali Power Corporation Private Limited APCPL, a BSES spokesperson said on Monday.Two power distribution companies of the Delhi government and R...

Soap campaigns: Bombay High Court restrains Sebamed ad

The Bombay High Court in an interim order on Monday restrained German skincare firm Sebamed from airing or publishing its commercial claiming higher pH levels in beauty soaps of HUL, the FMCG leader said in a statement.The court passed the ...

Putin hosts first post-war talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal tha...

Sebi reviews volatility scan range for option contracts in commodity derivatives

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday reviewed scan range on volatility for option contracts in commodity derivatives segment amid higher market volatility.In light of the increased market volatility in the recent past, the adequacy of current v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021