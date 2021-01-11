Left Menu
Development News Edition

Central team meets Kerala health minister, will submit report on bird flu in state

The central team that came to assess COVID-19 prevention activities and bird flu in Kerala met the state's Health Minister KK Shailaja here on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-01-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 22:18 IST
Central team meets Kerala health minister, will submit report on bird flu in state
Health Minister KK Shailaja meeting with the Central team. . Image Credit: ANI

The central team that came to assess COVID-19 prevention activities and bird flu in Kerala met the state's Health Minister KK Shailaja here on Monday. The central team that includes Ministry of Food Processing Industries Secretary and Covid-19 Nodal Officer Minhaj Alam, National Central for Disease Control Director Dr. SK Singh said they would submit a report on the matter to the central government.

The central team that reached Kerala had visited Kottayam on the 8th and Alappuzha on the 9th January and directly assessed the ground situation, where bird flu were reported. The team today held a state-level assessment of Covid activities at the Directorate of Health. The heads of all the major Covid hospitals in the state participated in the discussion and scientifically explained the Covid prevention activities in Kerala. After the meeting, Health Minister said that Kerala has carried out excellent COVID defense activities and that the Central team has been informed about this.

"In the case of COVID activities, the Central team expressed satisfaction over how Kerala carried out detection and prevention. There was a good deal of discussion about the test and the COVID vaccination. The team said that they will prepare their suggestions. The recommendations of the Central team will be implemented," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wall Street firms drop sanctioned Chinese companies as U.S. enforces ban

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi calls for constant vigil as Bird flu spread to 10 states

As the bird flu cases were detected across ten states in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said poultry farms, zoos, water bodies will have to be constantly monitored to contain the disease. Prime Minister Modi also asked ...

U.S. to designate Yemen's Houthi movement as foreign terrorist group

The outgoing U.S. administration is to designate Yemens Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, a move the United Nations warned could have serious repercussions for peace talks and efforts to combat the worlds largest humanita...

Up to 15,000 National Guard troops authorized to support Biden's inauguration

The National Guard has been authorized to have up to 15,000 troops in Washington D.C. to support President-elect Joe Bidens inauguration later this month, the chief of the National Guard Bureau said on Monday.General Daniel Hokanson told re...

ISL 7: Ogbeche the difference as Mumbai City brave Bagan challenge

Mumbai City FC asserted their dominance by edging out ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 in a hotly-contested Indian Super League ISL game at Fatorda Stadium here on Monday. The Islanders helped themselves go five points clear at the top of the standings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021