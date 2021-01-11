Three held for man's murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 11 (PTI): Three people who allegedlykilled a 33-year-old man on a road here in public view over afinancial dispute were arrested on Monday, police said.

The deceased, who was into real estate business, wasattacked at around midnight on Sunday with sticks and knivesbesides a cement block, they said.

A video of the incident reportedly filmed by apasser-by went viral on social media.

Police said the prime accused, who is a chef andruns a hotel, had taken Rs 15 lakh loan from the deceased andwas paying interest on monthly basis.

He had also taken loan from others and had incurredheavy debt due to non-functioning of his hotel businessbecause of COVID-19 pandemic, a release from Cyberabad PoliceCommissonerate said.

As the realtor was insisting for repayment ofthe loan amount, the chef hatched a plan to eliminate him withthe help of two workers at his hotel, police said.

The chef called him to the place on pretext ofmonthly interest payment and when he reached there, the trioallegedly attacked and killed him,they added.

