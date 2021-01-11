Rajasthan ACB arrests two men accused of bribery

A medical department officer and a private broker were arrested on Monday while allegedly taking bribe in two separate actions, a Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) spokesperson said on Monday.

Medical department Registrar Dr Aditya Atre had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant in lieu of passing the department's canteen bill, he said.

He said that the accused was arrested on Monday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the complainant. The house of the accused is being searched.

The official said that in another action, the ACB arrested Kedar Prasad Sharma after he was caught red-handed receiving Rs 5,000 five in lieu of name transfer of a house. The accused had taken Rs 2,000 during the verification of the complaint.

He said the bribe amount has been recovered from the accused.

