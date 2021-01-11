Left Menu
Washington Monument closing until January 24

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 23:09 IST
The National Parks Service is shutting down public access to the Washington Monument until January 24, citing threats surrounding Joe Biden's inauguration.

The agency said Monday that it was implementing the temporary closure ''in response to credible threats to visitors and park resources.'' Parks officials say that groups involved in last week's riot at the US Capitol are continuing to ''threaten to disrupt'' Biden's inauguration on January 20. As a result, officials are shutting down tours at the Washington Monument beginning Monday, running through January 24.

They say they may also institute some temporary closures to roads, parking areas and restrooms on the National Mall and could extend the closures ''if the conditions persist.''(AP) RUP

