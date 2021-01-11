Recruitment rally for women in Military Police in Pune

A rally to recruit women inMilitary Police (MP) under the Soldier General duty categorywill be conducted here in Maharashtra from January 12 toJanuary 14, an official release said on Monday.

The recruitment exercise will be organised at the ArmyInstitute of Physical Training (AIPT) in Hadapsar area ofPune.

''The main aim of this recruitment rally is to generateemployment for the young women of Maharashtra, Gujarat andGoa, thereby giving them an opportunity to serve themotherland and lead a dignified life,'' the defence releasefrom the defence.

Candidates were required to register and apply onlineon the Indian Army website.

