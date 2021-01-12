Left Menu
Two arrested for rape of a minor in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:17 IST
Two men were arrested here on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl, police said.

Jammu residents Balbir Kumar and Rahul Kumar were arrested on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother with Arnia police station, they said.

The girl’s mother alleged in her complaint on Sunday that the two men raped her daughter after kidnapping her, said police.

On the girl’s mother complaint, the victim was medically examined and an FIR was lodged against the two accused.

The police subsequently managed to nab the accused after launching an extensive search for them, they added.

