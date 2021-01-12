Left Menu
Chhattisgarh: Congress corporator booked for assaulting man

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 12-01-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 00:19 IST
An FIR was registered on Mondayagainst a Congress corporator and others for allegedlythrashing a man here in Chhattisgarh, police said.

The alleged incident took place on Sunday in Rajatalabarea of the city but the video of the assault went viral onsocial media on Monday, in which the corporator Kamran Ansarialong with some other men can be purportedly seen hitting aperson.

The case was registered against Ansari, who is thecorporator from Lal Bahadur Shastri ward, his brother and someothers at Civil Lines police station late this evening basedon a complaint lodged by the mother of the victim, identifiedas Jai Mandavi, a police official said.

As per the complaint, Mandavi had gone to thecorporator's office in connection with the work related to alabourer job card on Sunday when Ansari and others assaultedhim, he said.

After the incident, Mandavi fled from the spot and isyet to return home, the official said quoting the complaint.

The accused were booked under Sections 294 (obsceneacts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causinghurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34(common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far andthe investigation is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Ansari has refuted the allegations and saidMandavi is a habitual offender against whom he had earlierlodged a police complaint.

''This man often creates nuisance in a drunken state inthe locality. I have earlier lodged a complaint to policeagainst him. On Sunday, he came to my office and allegedlypelted bricks and stones there.

''I immediately informed the police and tried toprevent him but he attacked me. Everyone in the area knowsthat he is a habitual offender. Allegations being levelled onme by his family are baseless,'' Ansari told PTI.

