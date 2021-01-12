Japan PM says to add 3 western prefectures to state of emergency -Kyodo

Japan PM says to add 3 western prefectures to state of emergency -KyodoReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 12-01-2021 07:22 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 07:22 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a meeting of ruling party executives on Tuesday that he would declare a state of emergency for the three western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kyodo news reported.
Responding to pressure from Tokyo and three neighbouring prefectures in eastern Japan, Suga last week declared a state of emergency for the greater metropolitan area.
