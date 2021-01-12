Left Menu
11 dead after consuming suspected spurious liquor in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-01-2021 10:11 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 10:11 IST
At least 11 people have died andeight others have fallen seriously ill after consumingsuspected spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district,police said on Tuesday.

As per preliminary reports, some villagers consumed awhite coloured liquor, Morena Superintendent of Police AnuragSujania said.

''On Monday night, eleven people from Manpur andPahawali villages died after consuming suspected spuriousliquor,'' he said.

Eight others fell seriously ill and they were referredto Gwalior for treatment, he said.

The postmortem is underway and whether the liquor waspoisonous or not will be ascertained after the autopsy reportscome, the official said.

