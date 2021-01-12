Left Menu
Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine says military raided his home

Ugandans vote on Thursday in elections pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against 10 candidates including Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker whose star power has rattled the ruling party. Wine also said in a separate post on Twitter that soldiers raided the home of one of his aides overnight and took the man to an unknown destination.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 12-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2021 11:59 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

Ugandan opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine said soldiers raided his home on Tuesday and arrested his security guards, two days before an election.

"The army has this morning raided my home, arrested all my security guards and anyone they could see around my premises," Wine, who is the opposition frontrunner, said on Twitter. "No reason for the arrest was given," he said.

Spokesmen for the military and the police did not respond to phone calls seeking comment. Ugandans vote on Thursday in elections pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against 10 candidates including Wine, a singer-turned-lawmaker whose star power has rattled the ruling party.

Wine also said in a separate post on Twitter that soldiers raided the home of one of his aides overnight and took the man to an unknown destination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

